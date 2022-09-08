This Animal Crossing: New Horizons player is on a journey to see every piece of in-game art in real life

A determined Animal Crossing: New Horizons player is attempting to see every single artwork in their museum in real life, and so far they've ticked 15 out of 43 on their list.

TikTok user and Animal Crossing content creator @ mayplaystv (opens in new tab) has been documenting their progress on the video sharing app and so far has visited museums such as The National Gallery, Tate Britain, and British Museum in London as well as the Louvre museum in Paris, Neues Museum in Berlin, plus a few others.

On their travels, May has managed to see iconic artworks such as Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa ('Famous Painting' in Animal Crossing: New Horizons), Vincent Van Gogh's Sunflowers ('Flowery Painting'), John Everett Millais' Ophelia ('Sinking Painting'), Alexandros of Antioch's Venus De Milo sculpture ('Beautiful Statue'), Thutmose's Nefertiti Bust ('Mystic Statue'), plus so many more.

To make the experience even more meaningful, May has created an Amiibo card for their in-game character that they take around with them to every museum they visit. They’ve also provided an explainer on how they made this also on their TikTok. (opens in new tab)

This isn’t the first time Blathers’ museum in Animal Crossing: New Horizons has inspired fans in the real world. A few months ago, one parent took to Reddit to share how their pandemic baby was using the in-game museum to fulfill their need to visit the real thing when so many of us were confined to our homes.

Things have been pretty quiet for the Animal Crossing: New Horizons community since Nintendo released the last free major content update for the game almost a whole year ago now. We did recently discover that Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be unplayable in 38 years , though. Don’t start panicking, even if you are still playing New Horizons in the year 2061, you can just rewind the time and continue enjoying island life.