Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp release date set for April on Nintendo Switch

The Advance Wars: 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp release date is set for this April, bringing the two Game Boy Advance strategy games to Switch in a fully updated form.

Nintendo revealed the Advance Wars: 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp release date of April 8 as one of the first announcements in its latest Nintendo Direct presentation. The date announcement was accompanied by some new gameplay footage showing off the updated looks and new voices for each charismatic Commanding Officer, as well as a better look at the returning maps.

Advance Wars: 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp was originally set to launch in December 2021, before being delayed to spring. Hopefully this will be the final release date for the game.

