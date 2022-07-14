Adorable cat game Stray now has adorable cat merch

The upcoming cat adventure game Stray now has a line of fittingly adorable merch for your real-life feline friend, and precisely because it's on the pricier side, it's bound to become their new favorite scratching post.

I know from painful experience that the more expensive something is, the more desperate cats are to rip it to shreds. That's why, at $140, this lovely neon and charcoal cat backpack inspired by Stray is just straight-up prey for my cat. Of course, that absolutely does not mean he deserves it any less.

Stray publisher Annapurrrrrna has announced a few different travel accessories (opens in new tab) for your IRL friend: the aforementioned backpack, which comes with a little window so your cat can watch out for all perceived dangers, as well as a custom harness and leash. Admittedly, the backpack is by far the standout option with its vibrant color scheme and dome window, but the harness and leash are cool replicas of the gear used in Stray.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Annapurna Interactive ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Annapurna Interactive ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Annapurna Interactive ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Annapurna Interactive ) Image 1 of 4

The backpack is a variation on manufacturer Travel Cat's popular "Fat Cat" design, which means it can carry cats all the way up to 25 pounds. The publisher notes that the backpack is highly versatile and can also be used to carry anything from "pet ferrets and rabbits to small dogs and groceries." You can pre-order that (opens in new tab) and the $40 leash and harness (opens in new tab) combo kit right now, with shipping expected in August and September depending on order date.

Stray pounces on PS5, PS4, and PC on July 19.

For everything else on the horizon, check out our extensive guide to new games of 2022.