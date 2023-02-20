Activision allegedly hacked, future Call of Duty content supposedly leaked online

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 seasonal content through November 2023 has apparently leaked online.

Earlier today, the Twitter account below drew notice to an alleged hack at Activision dating back to December 2022. In the supposed hack, which stemmed through Activision's Slack channels, data relating to Call of Duty's future seasonal content was apparently accessed and leaked online.

.@Activision was breached December 4th, 2022. The Threat Actors successfully phished a privileged user on the network. They exfiltrated sensitive work place documents as well as scheduled to be released content dating to November 17th, 2023.Activision did not tell anyone. pic.twitter.com/urD64iIlC5February 20, 2023 See more

Through the supposed leak, Activision apparently has six seasons of content planned for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, which will last through to November 2023. In seasons three, four, and six at least, there'll be two new Operators, including one crossover character, and three new weapons in each.

Unfortunately, it seems the hacker appeared to scam Activision employees and was a general nuisance to employees once they had access to the company's Slack channels. There's plenty of shaking virtual heads in the responses to the tweet above after the attempted phishing scam was revealed.

Additionally, the apparent hack has revealed an internal project called "Jupiter" will be going into alpha over May and June. There's no details right now on what this new project could potentially be, though responses to the info on Twitter have many users hoping Jupiter is a brand new Call of Duty.

There's been a lot of doubt over the past months as to whether a new Call of Duty will even release in 2023. Earlier this month, Activision reasserted Call of Duty 2023 would be a "full premium release," whatever that actually means. After a 2022 report claimed 2023 wouldn't feature a new Call of Duty, who knows what the hell this actually means.

