Action Comics artist Daniel Sampere preps for something "huge"

10-year DC comics veteran artist Daniel Sampere has made it official and signed a new 'exclusive' contract with the publisher for an undisclosed length of time.

Daniel Sampere (Image credit: DC)

"I'm so excited to announce that I've signed an exclusive contract with DC Comics," Sampere tweets . "I'll be drawing some of my favorite superheroes in some upcoming titles - can't wait until I can say more."

The Barcelona-based artist made his comics debut in 2008 and quickly landed at DC in 2011 for what has been a nearly-exclusive 10-year run with the publisher. He is best known for his work on Batgirl, Injustice, Justice League Dark, Suicide Squad, and Mortal Kombat X, He recently began inking his own work, and routinely works with colorist Adriano Lucas.

Sampere is currently working on Action Comics with Lucas and writer Philip Kennedy Johnson, however, the artist has confirmed he is leaving the title after October's Action Comics #1036.

(Image credit: Daniel Sampere/Adriano Lucas (DC))

In a series of tweets, Sampere has repeatedly referred to a new, mystery project he is moving to as "huge."

"And when I say huge, I mean huge. Can't wait to talk to you about it,' he tweeted on August 14.

DC has been teasing a new Crisis in 2022 with Darkseid involved - that would be pretty "huge," wouldn't it? It would definitely give the artist a chance to draw "some of my favorite superheroes" as he teased.

Look for more detail as they become available.