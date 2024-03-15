Scream directors explain how their new vampire horror movie fits into the Universal Monsters universe, and share hopes for a sequel

Abigail, the new blood-soaked horror movie from Scream directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, isn't even in cinemas yet but that hasn't stopped the twosome from daydreaming about making a follow-up to the upcoming vampire flick.

In the new issue of SFX magazine, which features Star Trek: Discovery season 5 on the cover, the pair admitted they'd "be lying" if they claimed they didn't hope for Abigail to be popular enough to kickstart – or shall we say, battement? – a franchise. They also confirmed that the movie was more of its own standalone thing, then an installment in the ever-growing Universal Monsters ensemble.

"I think that there's something also really, really amazing about creating new original things that can then go on to be the franchises of the future," says Bettinelli-Olpin. "Those are the movies that we were born and raised on in so many ways. So creating a new version of that? Sign us up!"

"Spoiler alert! Vampires don't age. So you're kind of like, 'Let's just make the best movie we can with Alisha [Weir] while we can, and if we're lucky to have a sequel, that's somebody else's problem," Gillett joked.

Starring Kathryn Newton, Giancarlo Esposito, the late Angus Cloud, Dan Stevens, Melissa Barrera, and Matilda breakout Weir in the titular role, the film follows a ragtag team of kidnappers who realize too late that the 12-year-old girl they've been asked to keep captive isn't just the daughter of a powerful criminal; she's a vampire. And a ballet-dancing one at that...

"When a sequel happens it means that the first movie did well enough that you know there's a demand for a second one. So I'm always up for that," Barrera adds to SFX. "Getting to spend more time with a character is so delicious as an actor, getting to explore more of the character is always so nice. It is a spoiler to tell you the biggest reason why I want a sequel, so I won't tell you. But I do want a sequel!"

Abigail releases on April 19.

