A possible Iron Man cameo has been spotted in the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer

We’re a little over a month away from seeing the return of the webhead in Spider-Man: Far From Home, and while that anticipation starts to bubble over, an eagle-eyed fan has been on the lookout for blink-and-you’ll-miss-it secrets. And, oh boy, have they found a doozy.

According to one theory, there’s a hidden Iron Man cameo in the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer. Are multiverses colliding? Unfortunately, it’s something a lot less jaw-dropping than that, but could still be a shock to Peter Parker all the same.

As pointed out by lessthanhero32 on Reddit, a quick shot in the latest trailer shows Peter Parker putting on some slick-looking shades. They’re not just there to block out the light. In fact, the specs don’t look too dissimilar to Tony Stark’s normal pair filled with all sorts of fancy gadgets and gizmos.

However, there’s something hiding in that scene. if you freeze it at just the right moment, you see a reflection that *definitely* looks like a projection of Iron Man popping through the glasses. Take a look for yourself.

Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

So, let’s talk about the (iron) elephant in the room. Tony Stark died in Avengers: Endgame. No, I’m still not over it either – and neither is Peter judging by the trailer’s tone – but that doesn’t mean it’s goodbye 3000.

Spidey getting one final message from his mentor to push him forward as a hero would certainly make sense. Not only would it be a nice bookend on RDJ’s run in the MCU, but it also explains why Pete is looking so darned shocked as soon as he puts on the glasses.

Or… you know, it could just be a trick of the light. Still, Iron Man rocking up one more time in Spider-Man: Far From Home is infinitely more interesting – and it would be up there with one of the most emotional moments in Marvel history.

Check out this exclusive new Spider-Man: Far From Home image, featuring Ned and Pete awkwardly hugging it out.