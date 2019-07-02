A new update brings the high flying wingsuit, elemental weapons, and more to Crackdown 3

If you enjoyed the wild action found in Crackdown 3's New Providence when the game launched in February, then this high flying update might bring you back to the action packed sandbox.

The update, which is available now, introduces a new wingsuit that lets you soar around the map, giving you another way to traverse the futuristic city. Elemental weapons (Flame Sword, Electric Hammer, Ice Mace, and Chimera Axe), special grenades and the ability to call in backup and airstrikes in during a fight are also part of the new update.

"With Flying High you have new gadgets to collect, new Achievements to earn—and a whole new way to explore the expansive, vertical world of New Providence," said Crackdown 3 executive producer Jorg Neumann via a press release. "It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s you soaring above the city with the Agency Wingsuit! Reach new heights, attack enemies from above, and test your flying skills in one of seven Wingsuit races."

A trailer for the new content dropped last week, you can check it out right here.

An earlier update in May included Wrecking Zone, a "fully-destructible multiplayer battle arena" and Keys to the City, "a deep menu of Campaign tools and cheats that gives you control of the world and access to a wide variety of overpowered abilities." Both updates are free to download and play.

Looking to jump back into Terry Crews' shoes after this new update? Check out our expansive list of Crackdown 3 tips to get your boots moving in the right direction.