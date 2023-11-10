A new Star Wars: Revelations comic teases the future of the galaxy far, far away

Last year Marvel published Star Wars: Revelations #1, a one-shot comic that offered a sneak peak at the future of the publisher's comics. This year they're doing it all over again and with exactly the same name and issue number, but with an exciting new line up of artists and writers.

Star Wars: Revelations #1 (2023) features a selection of short stories set in different parts of the saga, and we have a preview page from each of the new stories! Check out the art in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The full list of stories and creators in the new issue is as follows:

Star Wars: A Trick of the Mind by writer Charles Soule, artist Andrea Di Vito, and colorist Rachelle Rosenberg.

Mace Windu: Showdown at the Ocean's Bottom by writer Marc Bernadin, artist Chriscross, and colorist Andrew Dalhouse.

Doctor Aphra: Tall Tales by writer Alyssa Wong, artist David Baldeón, and colorist Jay David Ramos.

Darth Vader: Tool of the Empire by writer Greg Pak, artist Salvador Larroca, and colorist Nolan Woodard.

Jango Fett: Stolen Hope by writer Ethan Sacks, artist Will Sliney, and colorist Nolan Woodard.

The High Republic: All the Republic by writer Cavan Scott, artist Marika Cresta, and colorist Chris Sotomayor.

Jabba the Hutt: Duel of the Reprobates by writer Marc Guggenheim, artist Salva Espín, and colorist Israel Silva.

You can check out Rod Reis' cover for the issue below.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel's official synopsis reads:

"FROM THE HIGH REPUBLIC TO THE ORIGINAL TRILOGY AND BEYOND! JABBA THE HUTT! DARTH VADER! MACE WINDU! KEEVE TRENNIS, THRAWN AND MORE!

Introducing new characters, new twists and new turns across all of Marvel's STAR WARS line! This star-studded issue puts the pieces on the board for what's to come in a galaxy far, far away!"

Star Wars: Revelations #1 is published by Marvel Comics on December 20.

