Star Wars: Revelations one-shot lays the groundwork for Marvel's 2023 Star Wars titles

In November, Marvel Comics will release the Star Wars: Revelations giant-sized one-shot, which provides a look ahead at ongoing Star Wars comic book titles including the main series, Star Wars: Darth Vader, Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, and Star Wars: Bounty Hunters, as well as the upcoming limited series Star Wars: Hidden Empire.

Following the release of its full January 2023 solicitations, Marvel revealed a preview of Star Wars: Revelations #1, written by Marc Guggenheim and drawn by Salvador Larroca, Pere Pérez, Emma Kubert, Justin Mason, and Paul Fry.

The story is primarily set in Mustafar's lava pools, but will also transport readers across the galaxy as Darth Vader gets a vision of what the future holds for the Rebellion, the Empire, Doctor Aphra, and some of the galaxy's most notorious bounty hunters.

"Now, we all know that the Force can be used to glimpse the present, the past, and possible futures," says Guggenheim. "Well, The Eye [of Webbish Bog] is going to show Vader all of the above, including moments that will be coming into play in 2023 all across the Star Wars line. It's our clever way of giving readers a preview of what everyone has up their sleeves for next year, but this isn't a 40-page movie trailer. It's a real Star Wars story with Vader at the center."

Revelations weaves several stories from the Star Wars universe together and shows how they all affect one another. As Lady Qi'ra leads the Crimson Dawn crime syndicate on a hunt to eliminate Sith from the galaxy, the Spark Eternal takes control of Doctor Aphra and Vader hunts for rebels with the help of Padmé Amidala's former handmaiden, Sabé. Still simultaneously, Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, Lando Carlissian, and the Rebel Alliance continue to try and take down the Empire.

A new droid named AJAX SIGMA joins the Star Wars universe as well, and Vader discovers a deadly threat just before it fully enters the picture.

Check out preview pages and cover art from Star Wars: Revelations #1 below.

Star Wars: Revelations #1 will be available November 23. And don't miss Marvel's full January 2023 solicitations for more information about upcoming Star Wars titles and more happening at the House of Ideas.

