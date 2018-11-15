A new Marvel comic reveals what Nick Fury and Maria Hill were up to before they got dusted in Avengers: Infinity War

We all know how Avengers: Infinity War turned out for ex-S.H.I.E.L.D director Nick Fury and his operative, Maria Hill. But, before they were getting swept off the sidewalk, the pair were trying to make deals in the shadows, and Fury even hinted that he had a certain Captain Marvel-shaped ace up his sleeve. It’s all been revealed in Captain Marvel Prelude #1, a comic book series leading up to Carol Danvers’ MCU debut.

The issue, which doesn’t actually feature Captain Marvel at all, hilariously enough, sees both Fury and Hill trying to reconcile Steve Rogers and Tony Stark following the events of Captain America: Civil War before anything really terrible happens. Spoiler: It didn’t work – and something terrible happened. Still, at least we got to see Maria Hill match Stark quip for quip because she’s, apparently, the biggest badass in the known universe. Someone tell me why she didn’t go one-on-one with Thanos?

But it’s Nick Fury’s past history with Captain Marvel that might raise a few eyebrows. During a conversation with Hill, Fury teases: “If we do our job right, we’ll never be in a position of having to call her.” Her, of course, being Captain Marvel. As we know, Sam Jackson’s character meets her at some point in the ‘90s, but how and why is still unknown.

Right. I have so many questions. Carol Danvers is quite obviously Nick Fury’s plan B at this point – the Avengers: Infinity War post-credits scene showed us that much – but why is he keeping her under wraps? And where is she? She doesn’t appear to be anywhere near Earth but, if Thanos is looming large out there, now is a good a time as any to bring her into the fold.

Of course, we’ll probably get the lowdown in March but, for now, one small piece of the puzzle leading up to Avengers 4 has been put in place and one of Infinity War’s biggest unanswered questions after Nick Fury went off the grid has been answered: He was trying to save the world, like he always does. Only, this time, he’s in need of a helping hand…

