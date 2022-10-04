A new edition of The Outer Worlds has been rated in Taiwan

A new version of The Outer Worlds has been rated in Taiwan, and it looks like it's being released on Xbox Series X and PS5 .

As reported by VGC (opens in new tab), the Taiwan Entertainment Software Rating Information website appears to have rated a new version of the Obsidian RPG titled 'The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition.' The rating has since been removed from the website, but according to VGC's article, it was rated for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

This actually isn't the first time we've heard of this new edition of the game as, back in August, the very same The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition was rated in Korea. Both ratings didn't give us much to go on in terms of what this new version will include but it's thought that it most probably contains the base game - potentially a version that makes use of the PS5 and Xbox Series X's capabilities - and its DLCs.

If you didn't know, The Outer Worlds was originally released for PC, Xbox One, and PS4 in October 2019. After this, the game was then released on Nintendo Switch in June 2020. A number of DLCs for the game have also since been released including Peril on Gorgon, which was released back in September 2020, and Murder on the Eridanos which was released just last year.

So it does make sense for Obsidian to want to re-release the game plus extras in one neat package for current-gen consoles, especially with The Outer Worlds 2 slowly but surely on the way.