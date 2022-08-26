Korean rating suggests a complete edition of The Outer Worlds is coming

A Korean rating suggests a complete edition of The Outer Worlds could be on the way.

Looking at the games set to release this year and beyond, one thing that's certainly in no short supply is space-themed adventures. We've got High on Life, the wacky FPS with talking guns launching in December, the sprawling Starfield scheduled for take-off sometime in the first half of 2023, and many, many more. Now it seems Obsidian is inviting us back for another slice of its choice-filled space offering, The Outer Worlds, with all the DLC included.

As spotted by Gematsu, something called The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition has been rated in Korea. Exactly what this is, when it will be released, and on what platforms isn't yet clear, but it's thought to be a complete edition that'll include the game's two story expansions bundled alongside the main adventure. The first of these DLCs is Peril on Gorgon, where you investigate an abandoned Halcyon science facility which once specialised in shady experiments. The second Murder on Eridanos sees you venture to Eridanos to unravel a murder mystery.

The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition has been rated in Korea: https://t.co/Dw6CdDPJCPGuessing it's a Complete Edition including the two DLC expansions. pic.twitter.com/Hbnrw1WAgSAugust 26, 2022 See more

If you've yet to get on board this sci-fi adventure, we highly recommend that you do. In our review, we said The Outer Worlds "marks Obsidian operating at the top of its game, and a strong foundation for a new franchise that seems destined for greatness."

Microsoft purchased Obsidian back in 2018, and it was announced last year that any future The Outer Worlds titles will be published by Microsoft. A sequel to The Outer Worlds is currently in the works for Xbox Series X and PC. Little is known about the game so far, but Obsidian did reveal The Outer Worlds 2 will be something of a clean slate. "New star system. New crew. Same Outer Worlds" tweeted the developer. There's no word of a release date, so you'll presumably have plenty of time to catch up on (or replay) the first game and its DLC before the sequel lands.

