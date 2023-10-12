A murderous ghost is haunting Avengers Mansion

The first issue of new series Avengers Inc. got off to a surprising start last month, reintroducing Henry "Hank" Pym for the first time in almost a decade. You can read more about that right here. The story continues next week with the publication of #2, which we have an exclusive lettered preview of below.

Avengers Inc. #2 is written by Al Ewing, drawn by artist Leonard Kirk, colored by Alex Sinclair and lettered by VC's Cory Petit.

Titled 'The Ghost of Avengers Mansion', the new issue sees Janet Van Dyne trying to grapple with the mystery of amnesiac mystery man Vic Shade who is inhabiting the body of her former foe, Whirlwind. Meanwhile a ghost is haunting the corridors of Avengers Mansion and, as you'll see, picking off people who get in its way.

You can check out a gallery of pages from the new issue below.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel's official synopsis for the new issue reads:

"MYSTERY AT THE MANSION! Her name is Janet Van Dyne. She's known "Victor Shade" for years - as the Vision's cover identity. His name is Victor Shade. Whoever he is, he's not the Vision. And together, they're hunting the Ghost of Avengers Mansion - a ghost who might just be…the Vision? Did we mention our guest star?"

Here's the cover for the issue, by artist Daniel Acuña.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Meanwhile, over in the regular Avengers book by Jed MacKay and artist Ivan Fiorelli, the team have found themselves a new and very different sort of HQ to Avengers Mansion.

Avengers Inc. #2 is published by Marvel Comics on October 18.

