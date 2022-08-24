A Little to the Left reveals a new trailer and November 8 release date with adorable cat action

Developer Max Inferno revealed its upcoming cozy puzzle game A Little to Left will be releasing on PC and Mac on November 8, 2022 during the Future Games Show at Gamescom powered by Mana.

A delightful new trailer debuted during the show to announce the official release date. Max Inferno developers Annie and Lucas make an appearance to give us a look at the pleasing puzzling arrangements of A Little to the Left. As a game that's all about tidying up, the puzzles are hidden within household objects which you will be sorting, organizing, and stacking just so to make everything neat and tidy. Some of the examples in the trailer show a range of different puzzles, from moving decals on cups to align them in the right place to lining up keys, and arranging stationary in the correct compartments of a draw.

The levels of A Little to the Left are also said to have multiple solutions, with some puzzles having three different ways to solve them. But of course, keeping things orderly is no simple task when there's a cat around. Yes, you'll also have to contend with a mischievous feline who likes to mess up your arrangements. As the developers reveal, the team drew inspiration from their own household items and their very adorable cat. With over 75 puzzles, there's no shortage of things to tidy up and the game also has The Daily Tidy Delivery feature which presents you with a different puzzle everyday. Fixing up a lot of mess never looked so satisfying.

