A Bloodborne first-person mod is currently in the works

A Bloodborne first-person mod that makes boss fights feel even more intense is being developed.

The mod’s creator Garden of Eyes is working in collaboration with fellow Souls series modder Zullie the Witch to create a first-person mod for Bloodborne which will soon be available to play.

How much more difficult Bloodborne will be in first-person is up for debate; however, encountering the game’s terrifying bosses up close without being able to see from all angles makes the game feel even more intense, and that's just from watching the trailer.

This first-person mod was based on Zullie the Witch’s Dark Souls 3 mod however Garden of Eyes got more than just influence from the Dark Souls 3 mod creator, as they explain in the video’s description, Zullie the Witch also helped out greatly during the mod’s development.

"Special thanks to Zullie the Witch, who generously walked me through the steps of how she made the mod and finding the different camera offsets on PC," the description reads, "which helped me greatly in implementing a proper approach on PS4 for Bloodborne," something the video’s uploader claims is not an easy task when compared to the modding tools available on PC.

In the comments section of the video, Zullie the Witch also weighed in on the mod’s creation adding that: "The First Person mod has a storied history, owing to the fact FromSoftware has barely changed their camera from Demon's Souls all the way to Sekiro." They also state that they "can't wait to bring [a first-person mode] to Elden Ring too."