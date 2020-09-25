DC Joker War and Death Metal specials previews

DC has two publishing events going on simultaneously - 'The Joker War' crossover event happening in the main Batman title and various other Bat-family series, and Dark Nights: Death Metal, which includes the main limited series, a host of specials, and a few tie-ins with ongoing series.

Both events have special one-shots that go on sale Tuesday, September 29 - Batman: The Joker War Zone #1 and Dark Nights: Death Metal Multiverse's End #1.

Batman: The Joker War Zone #1 is written by 'The Joker War' architect James Tynion IV, John Ridley - who we now know will be setting us his own new Batman limited series - and Joshua Williamson.

With art by Guillem March, David Lafuente, James Stokoe, and others, and a cover by Ben Oliver, the 48-page one-shot features short stories starring supporting characters like Cassandra Cain, Stephanie Brown, and Luke Fox showing "how they're fighting back in a city under siege!"

It'll also feature the story dedicated to the new anti-hero Clownhunter, who according to Tynion is not … we repeat not Damian Wayne in disguise.

Dark Nights: Death Metal Multiverse's End #1 is also a 48-page one-shot, also written by Tynion with art by Juan Gedeon and covers by comic book brand names Michael Golden and Arthur Adams and it also focuses on individual supporting characters in the storyline.

In this case, it's the Multiversal characters of Owlman, President Superman, Iris West, Captain Carrot, Guy Gardner, and others in stories about how they make their "final stand" against Perpetua and her plan to destroy all of existence.

