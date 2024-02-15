5 years after its release, one of the biggest Stardew Valley mods hits 2 million downloads

One of the biggest Stardew Valley mods out there has hit two million downloads, and I'm not surprised considering all of the exciting things it offers.

The Stardew Valley Expanded mod, which was created by FlashShifter and uploaded to Nexus Mods in 2019, really gives players a whole new way to play the farming sim. If you're an avid fan of ConcernedApe's game, you're sure to eventually run out of things to do every day - that's when the mod in question comes in and offers everything from new NPCs, locations, events, maps, items, and much more.

The mod's creator celebrated the download milestone earlier this week, tweeting: "I'm humbled by all of your love and support over all of these years. I never dreamed my mod project would have reached so many people. The future for SVE looks bright!" Here's hoping we see even more from this modder once the Stardew Valley 1.6 update releases.

Stardew Valley Expanded has reached 2 million players on Nexus Mods! #StardewValley #StardewValleyExpanded pic.twitter.com/EjWMNlE8dPFebruary 13, 2024

If this is the first time you're hearing about Stardew Valley Expanded, strap in because there's a lot of content to cover. According to the mod's description, FlashShifter, SVE "stays as true to the source material as it can" and only enhances what its original developer created.

In fact, the mod's developer suggests playing the farming sim in its original form before trying out the mod "to experience that magic as ConcernedApe intended." To be fair, it might be a bit overwhelming to start with all that additional content.

So what's in Stardew Valley Expanded? First up, we've got 27 new fully-fledged NPCs that, combined with the 40+ already in the game, give you a lot more villagers to chat with. We've then got over 250 new character events, 27 new fish, two farm maps, new music, new questlines, objects, crops, festivals, and so. much. more.

You really do need to explore this mod yourself, but it basically gives Stardew Valley a huge overhaul and hours more playtime.