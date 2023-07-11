5 best Prime Gaming free games to grab if you're just renewed your subscription

I don't know about you, but I can't resist some great Prime Day gaming deals . Now that the big sales event is finally here, I have re-subscribed to Amazon Prime and I'm on the hunt for every discount that I can find. Here's the thing though, I almost forgot about some of the fantastic Prime Gaming free games that are on offer – not to mention some of the awesome rewards and Prime video game deals that are bundled in with the service.

So if you're like me and have just renewed your Amazon Prime subscription I think you should probably take five minutes to browse some of the free games on Prime Gaming, and grab the Prime rewards while you still can. Naturally, with so much on offer, it can be a little tricky to know where to focus your attention. That's why I wanted to spotlight five of the best Prime Gaming free games and Prime Gaming rewards that you should grab before your subscription expires.

And if you haven't got Prime at the moment? No worries - you can get a free trial below.

1. Baldur's Gate 2: Enhanced Edition

If you're planning on jumping into Baldur's Gate 3 on August 3, why not take a trip down memory lane and play one of the best RPGs of all-time? That's right, Baldur's Gate 2: Enhanced Edition is available through Prime Gaming and this BioWare classic is still worth your time. Naturally, it's a little dusty – no surprise, given that it was released back in 2000 – but I recently made the return trip to the Forgotten Realms myself and have been having a great time. Fantastic action, great characters, and a shocking amount of depth and flexibility. Baldur's Gate 2 is available for free on Prime Gaming until July 31, but grab it now before you forget.

2. Prey

I'm not going to lie to you: Prey is one of the best Arkane games. Even though it doesn't get as much attention as Dishonored or Deathloop, Prey really is one of the best sci-fi games of the modern era – a fantastic immersive-sim that strikes a wicked balance between tempered exploration of a haunted space station with weighty gunplay against a mutating alien threat. There's a freedom to progression and character manipulation that's difficult to ignore, particularly as you start pushing further through the game and gain the resources to start truly experimenting. Prey is available through Prime Gaming until July 24.

3. SteamWorld Dig 2

Whether you played the original or not, SteamWorld Dig 2 is a really fantastic metroidvania that you shouldn't ignore. With its vibrant visual style and excellent platforming, this is one of those games that starts simple and then gradually sinks its hooks in. You'll need to dig further and further underground, encounter secrets and traps and you push through twisting pathways, as you work to find the root of the earthquakes destroying an old trading town. SteamWorld Dig 2 is only available on Prime Gaming until July 19, so jump over and redeem it now while you still can.

4. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

Arriving on Prime Gaming this week is one of the best Star Wars games – well, it's one of my favorites at any rate. This 2008 classic may have been removed from the Star Wars timeline after the Disney acquisition of LucasFilm, but there's still a lot to love about this action-adventure game. It's an off-the-record origin story for the Rebel Alliance and Galactic Civil War, one which introduces one of the strongest Force-users in the universe – Starkiller, the secret apprentice of Darth Vadar. A great game which you should jump into while your Prime subscription is still active.

5. Diablo 4 cosmetic bundle

Listen, I said I was going to flag Free Prime Gaming deals and rewards, and this is why I made the distinction. When I wrote my Diablo 4 review, one thing I found surprising was just how costly all of the horse armor was in the game, so I'll certainly take any freebies that I can find. This offer ends on August 3, but the Diablo 4 Prime gaming rewards – which includes the Brackish Fetch Mount Armor Bundle – should be grabbed now before you forget and, better yet, it'll work across all platforms! With Diablo 4 Season 1 set to launch on July 20, there's never been a better time to get your mount looking exactly how you want it.

