Memorial Day deals - 4K TV sale saves you hundreds of dollars on Samsung, Sony, and more

Memorial Day is creeping ever closer, and that means 4K TV sales aren't far behind. Want a new screen? Now's the time to look - there are plenty of Memorial Day deals to be had, and you could save hundreds of dollars in the process.

4K TV sale at Best Buy

Best Buy is offering the most tempting 4K TV deals; its early Memorial Day sales include big discounts on panels from Samsung, LG, Hisense, and beyond. We've listed a few of our favorites below, but the standout would have to be a 49-inch Sony 4K Smart TV for $599.99 instead of $750. Besides being a price cut of $150, this screen is from a reputable manufacturer and has excellent color-range and much darker blacks than normal.

Meanwhile, Amazon is also getting in on the action with a couple of TCL screens for less than normal (including a 55-inch TCL screen for $299.99 on Amazon). Most impressive is a 65-inch TCL Smart TV for $449.99 instead of $1000, saving you $550 in the process. It's a bargain.

4K TV sale

50-inch Hisense 4K Smart TV | $300 $279.99 at Best Buy

Even though it is a less well-known brand, this Hisense TV is still a massive 50-inch 4K screen, and it's sitting at a very respectable price as well. It's a good piece of kit that'll get you watching 4K content without breaking the bank.View Deal

55-inch TCL 4K Smart TV | $299 on Amazon

At a sub-$500 price tag, getting a 55-inch TCL Smart TV is very tempting indeed - especially because it's the same model as the one above, just a little smaller. As before, this panel comes with Roku TV as well. For just under $300, that's not bad value.View Deal

65-inch TCL 4K Smart TV | $999 $449.99 on Amazon

This massive price-drop is well worth paying attention to; a very respectable TCL screen has been discounted by a weighty $550, essentially giving you a 65-inch screen for less than half price. There's a few different sizes available too, and they all come with Roku TV.View Deal

49-inch Sony 4K Smart TV | $750 $599.99 at Best Buy

Sony is a very trustworthy, well-respected brand when it comes to TVs, so getting a 49-inch 4K HDR model for a whopping $150 less is an absolute steal. It's a good way to future-proof yourself as more things go 4K.View Deal

55-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV | $1,000 $899.99 at Best Buy

There aren't many manufacturors in the world better at making TVs than Samsung, so being able to save $100 on one of their fancy QLED models is a win. It also blends into your room by turning into a picture instead of a blank screen when not in use.View Deal

65-inch LG Nano 9 Series 4K Smart TV | $1,200 $999.999 at Best Buy

This is one of LG's premium LED 4K TVs, so getting it for a solid $200 less than normal is a bargain. Thin, streamlined, and filled with smart tech like voice control, the Nano 9 Series also impresses with its wide array of vibrant colors. Well worth considering.View Deal

65-inch Sony 4K Smart TV | $1,199.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Only open-box versions of this TV are now available, but if you're happy with that, this is a fine option. Stacked with all that makes Sony TVs some of the best, this solid saving wipes out any Sony-premium we might see on screens nowadays.View Deal

82-inch Samsung QLED TV | $2,599.99 $2,079.99 at Best Buy

If you're in the market for a monster this Memorial Day then you can't go much better than this 82-inch behemoth from Samsung. It's their premium QLED range too, so everything will look massive and awesome. Plus, a $520 discount never hurt anyone...View Deal

65-inch Samsung 8K QLED TV | $3,499.99 $3,199.99 at Best Buy

If you really want to get the best upgrade possible and start your TV journey almost all over again, then an 8K screen is the way to go. This is Best Buy's most 'affordable', for lack of a better term, 8K option, and bags you a great size with a healthy saving. Future-proofing is here.View Deal

These are just a handful of the best cheap 4K TVs under $500, and you can find more in our dedicated guide. It's also worth taking a look at the very best gaming TVs as well to see if you can't get a bargain on a top-tier screen.

