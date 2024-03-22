29% off Disney Lorcana starter decks make now the best time to pick up the TCG

You might've seen Disney Lorcana around your local game store and wondered what all the hype is about. Despite only releasing last year, the TCG newcomer has been quickly climbing the ranks among the best card games. Well, it's time to find out why; these deals provide an ideal opportunity to dive into Disney Lorcana.



Thankfully, you can enjoy an impressively low barrier to entry by picking yourself up a starter deck or two. While they would usually set you back $16.99, you can enjoy a lowest ever price on the Amber & Sapphire starter deck and the Amethyst & Steel which are both selling for $12.10 on Amazon.



These deals are exclusive to Amazon US. However, if you're in the UK, you can still take advantage of a 10% discount on these starter decks at Zavvi. This is admittedly a more modest saving, but while it may not be top of our UK board game deals, it might be enough to tempt you into adding these to your tabletop game collection.



Rise of the Floodborn starter deck - Amethyst & Steel | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8426&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FRavensburger-Disney-Lorcana-Floodborn-Amethyst%2Fdp%2FB0BT73RRLK%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1%3Fcrid%3D32DJXQ4KAP7VW%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.F98EV07h7wS0j3OM_dVWOuUqcDE2p8pdqJiOQeXF4V4.HOaWHMGFDL8ZlLDa-KdYlYwkIHjesp_2ya8Km94CwzI%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Damethyst%2Band%2Bsteel%2Blorcana%26qid%3D1711106166%26s%3Dtoys-and-games%26sprefix%3Damethyst%2Band%2Bsteel%2Blorcana%252Ctoys-and-games%252C149%26sr%3D1-1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $16.99 $12.10 at Amazon

Save $4 - This Might and Magic deck features characters like Tiana, Merlin, and Kronk. Mechanically, it's a deck that uses the 'Resist' keyword to limit damage done to your characters, giving you plenty of breathing room to set up game-winning combos.



Buy if:

✅ You like to feel like you're outsmarting your opponent

✅ You want an intro to Disney Lorcana



Don't buy if:

❌ You want a more aggressive play style



Price check:

<a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FRavensburger-Disney-Lorcana-Rise-of-The-Floodborn-TCG-Starter-Deck-Amethyst-Steel%2F5113233749" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Walmart | $13.50

<a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6562301&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fdisney-lorcana-rise-of-the-floodborn-starter-deck-styles-may-vary%2F6562301.p%3FskuId%3D6562301&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Best Buy | $16.99



UK deal:

<a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=10715&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zavvi.com%2Ftoys-games%2Fdisney-lorcana-trading-card-game-rise-of-the-flooborn-amethyst-and-steel-starter-deck%2F15065828.html%3Faffil%3Dthggpsad%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjw2PSvBhDjARIsAKc2cgPD5oi-6vdqThZhyF3Jb4OOXhaRnljMtoZk7YE55Uy789SJdTAzaQwaAusIEALw_wcB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" data-link-merchant="zavvi.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">£15.99 at Zavvi



Rise of the Floodborn starter deck - Amber & Sapphire | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8426&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BT6Y1Q49%3Fref%3Demc_s_m_5_i_atc%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $16.99 $12.10 at Amazon

Save $4 - This is an aggressive deck which gives players lots of opportunities to get an army of characters out thanks to their low average Ink cost. Some of the character cards in the deck include Judy Hopps, Christopher Robin, and Gaston.



Buy if:

✅ You want to go on all-in on combat

✅ You favor a 'go-wide' approach



Don't buy if:

❌You want something more focused on evasion



Price check:

<a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FDisney-Lorcana-Rise-Of-The-Floodborn-Starter-Deck-The-Queen-Commanding-Presence-Gaston-Intellectual-Powerhouse%2F5253809937" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Walmart | $28.99

<a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6562301&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fdisney-lorcana-rise-of-the-floodborn-starter-deck-styles-may-vary%2F6562301.p%3FskuId%3D6562301&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Best Buy | $16.99



UK deal:

<a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=10715&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zavvi.com%2Ftoys-games%2Fdisney-lorcana-trading-card-game-rise-of-the-flooborn-amber-and-sapphire-starter-deck%2F15065831.html%3Faffil%3Dthggpsad%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjw2PSvBhDjARIsAKc2cgPD5oi-6vdqThZhyF3Jb4OOXhaRnljMtoZk7YE55Uy789SJdTAzaQwaAusIEALw_wcB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" data-link-merchant="zavvi.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">£15.99 at Zavvi

Rise of the Floodborn Booster display pack - 24 count | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8426&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FRavensburger-Disney-Lorcana-Floodborn-Booster%2Fdp%2FB0BV72JKT4%2Fref%3Dsr_1_3%3Fcrid%3D1DQMH0SU7ECJC%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.A7ZnOmgkgvCl_BtRSWjEDyHZvRzR61ePolnlPG5BVF5mbHzuMX7Y5J5B_OAav3Hw8DfvqjqzQrPn9UCeohDZQ_wbCiXf_gbXwhLEH4GTMcBEnrDupa_PgB1NWwSBx0n9M4PpWbHUApH9e2cUt7DuiE7rjkJCgQ2VXapOoCtv1n9vDCCFijXmdBKv0KDSBieR.ap-IVfoHbocixR8qELsoH1_5ACIulZEgojPWhI8mDJw%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dlorcana%2Brise%2Bof%2Bthe%2Bfloodborn%26qid%3D1711106742%26sprefix%3Dlorcana%2Bris%252Caps%252C147%26sr%3D8-3%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $143.99 $126.85 at Amazon

Save $17 - This super-sized 24-count box of Disney Lorcana Boosters provides 288 cards for you to mix-and-match either to upgrade your existing decks or craft new ones from scratch.



Buy if:

✅ You want to customize decks or create your own

✅ You love the thrill of opening boosters



Don't buy if:

❌ You prefer to have a preconstructed deck Price check:

<a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FDisney-Lorcana-Trading-Card-Game-Rise-of-the-Floodborn-Booster-Box-24-Packs%2F5332962946" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Walmart | $197.97 UK price:

<a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=10715&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zavvi.com%2Ftoys-games%2Fdisney-lorcana-trading-card-game-rise-of-the-floodborn-sleeved-booster-packs-box-42-packs%2F15058998.html%3Faffil%3Dthggpsad%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjw2PSvBhDjARIsAKc2cgPD5oi-6vdqThZhyF3Jb4OOXhaRnljMtoZk7YE55Uy789SJdTAzaQwaAusIEALw_wcB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" data-link-merchant="zavvi.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">£149.99 at Zavvi (42 packs)

Undoubtedly, the popularity of Lorcana is in large part due to Disney effect — players are always going to be extra keen to play with decks featuring their favourite characters, and almost everyone recognises Disney classics like Cinderella and Beauty and the Beast.

However, Disney Lorcana isn't style over substance. As mentioned in our Disney Lorcana first impressions, it's a stellar mix of 'easy-to-learn-hard-to-master' mechanics and thematic fun. This makes it both a great entryway into the world of TCGs for newbies and one worthy of its burgeoning competitive scene.



Unfortunately, there aren't any deals to be had at the moment for the newest Disney Lorcana. While this expansion was a great addition that proves that the game isn't a flash in the pan, there's still more than enough to get to grips weith in the Rise of the Floodborn set. Not to mention, it gives you a chance to get properly fall in love with the game before committing to picking up the newest drops.

Eager to find something else to play? Take a look at our guides on best cooperative board games, good board games for 2 players, or the top board games for kids.