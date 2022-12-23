12 great games you can get for $1 in the Steam Winter Sale 2022

Steam's big winter sale is underway, and many of the best games of 2022 are available on the cheap, with quite a few at their lowest price ever. The sale has also slashed prices on some of the best games of all time and countless overlooked gems, some of which you can get for a buck or less. Here are 12 of our favorites.
- Black Desert (opens in new tab) - Treat Black Desert as a single-player RPG and you'll find a best-in-class character creator, exhilarating combat, a gorgeous world that rewards exploration, and an engrossing network of Civilization-esque production systems.
- The Bridge (opens in new tab) - An old-school logic puzzle game that still feels whip-smart after nearly a decade.
- Half-Life (opens in new tab) - What more needs to be said about one of the most acclaimed and formative first-person shooters of all time?
- Half-Life 2 (opens in new tab) - Ditto above, times two.
- Left 4 Dead 2 (opens in new tab) - A co-op gold standard so good that people still play it 13 years later even after countless imitators.
- Limbo (opens in new tab) - Inside developer Playdead cuts its teeth on a haunting 2d puzzle-platformer that will wrench your guts and quicken your pulse.
- Milk inside a bag of milk inside a bag of milk (opens in new tab) - For just 50 cents, experience one of the strangest, shortest, and highest-rated horror visual novels ever made. You're just helping a girl buy some milk; what could go wrong?
- One Finger Death Punch (opens in new tab) - Beat the stupid out of countless stick men using just one digit in an oddly compelling beat-'em-up that plays like a rhythm game.
- Payday 2 (opens in new tab) - This co-op heist shooter is still ticking along, and if you like what you find, you'll find virtually bottomless content and a massive community to match.
- Portal (opens in new tab) - I can count on one hand the games that I'd argue are truly perfect. Portal is one of them. It's an unmissable narrative and inventive puzzler that's aged flawlessly, and it just got a fancy ray-tracing update too.
- Portal 2 (opens in new tab) - A slightly messier but much more ambitious sequel with many more puzzles and great co-op to offer.
- QUBE Director's Cut (opens in new tab) - Another criminally overlooked puzzle classic with a smart, distinctly post-Portal central mechanic that went on to inspire a solid sequel of its own.
