10 years later, The Long Dark could finally be getting a sequel as its developer shares a clip from "an unannounced survival game"

The developer of open-world survival game The Long Dark has teased a potential sequel after sharing footage from an unannounced project.

On January 30, Raphael van Lierop, founder and CEO of The Long Dark studio Hinterland, shared a 22-second long clip to Twitter, along with the caption: "Some good things happening in the Unannounced Survival Games space…" This is all we have to go off of but judging by the footage, it seems like the developer could be teasing a sequel to its 2014 frosty survival game.

In the clip, which was made using Unreal Engine 5, we see what looks like an abandoned home - full of antique furniture, rugs, and more. The video is just a panning shot from one side of the room to the other, with the sound of a strong wind blowing in the background. What's interesting is that there's a map on the wall, with post-it notes stuck to it, a radio on the fireplace, and the word "DAYS" scribbled on the mirror, alongside a tally.

Some good things happening in the Unannounced Survival Games space...#survival #unrealengine5 pic.twitter.com/CiKSfGvMOSJanuary 30, 2024 See more

This doesn't give us any confirmation that the unannounced game is connected to The Long Dark, but it certainly seems like it's the setting of a survival game set in a very cold climate - which is exactly how you'd describe the aforementioned game. Despite this, fans still seem to be excited about whatever it is Lierop is teasing - as demonstrated in the replies to the tweet.

If this is the first time you've heard about The Long Dark, it's a "thoughtful, exploration-survival experience" that challenges players to survive a frozen wilderness after a geomagnetic disaster.

What's interesting about this survival game is that it doesn't feature the typical threats of the genre, like zombies, you're instead battling against the elements as you endure freezing temperatures and try to keep yourself alive.