10 Useful Movie Ghosts

The Ghost: Casper (Voice of Malachi Pearson)



Helpful How? Continuing a legacy that began all the way in 1939 with books and a Paramount 'toon, Caspar is an annoyingly friendly, pudgy ghost finally making his transition to big budget Hollywood blockbuster status.



He becomes fast friends with Kathleen 'Kat' Harvey (a young Christina Ricci), who has bunked down in his haunted mansion with her paranormal expert dad to try to help the spirits (including Casper's even more annoying uncles) pass on. The pair end up helping each other, with Casper giving Kat more confidence and Casper getting a one-night chance to come back to life.

Sweet… (Bleurgh)



Frightening Fact: Casper's time as a real boy is embodied by Devon Sawa, who would go on to much scarier stuff (but not much of a career yet) with Final Destination.