10 things we’d like to see in Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood



Above: The leaked cover art, as posted byKotaku

Multiplayer or no, it’s great to know we’re going to see Ezio in another game. It’s especially interesting that the box says that Ezio, now a living legend, will be able to lead a brotherhood of Assassins to conquer Renaissance-era Rome – implying that the game will pick up where the first game left off and give Ezio a chance to finish the job he started in ACII. What other secrets could this semi-sequel hold? We won’t know for a little while, but we’ve got some ideas about what should be included.

Oh, and fair warning: if you haven’t finished Assassin’s Creed II yet, there are a few spoilers below. Read at your own risk.