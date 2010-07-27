10 Best UK Film Council Projects

As we sadly announced on Monday that the Government is killing off the UK Film Council .

Founded in 2000, the UK Film Council was tasked by the then Labour administration "to stimulate a competitive, successful and vibrant UK film industry and culture."

One of its key roles was to fund both commercial and niche projects with Lottery money and a major early coup was a £2 stake in Gosford Park , showing that the Film Council had an eye for a great film.

While the investment was sound (hell, Robert Altman hiring just about the entire British acting community), it was the Oscar for Julian Fellowes' screenplay that provided the bigger symbol.