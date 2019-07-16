These Prime Day deals were less than $25 (but they're all finished)

***Update: Prime Day is over. That means all these deals have expired***
As you'll probably be aware, Amazon Prime Day game deals are in full flow and the internet's gone mad for the bargains it's hurling our way. Regardless of whether you're looking for cool tech, a new console, or something else entirely, now's the perfect opportunity. There are some cracking offers for less than $25 as well, and these edge into 'holy-crap-impulse-buy' territory. The 3rd gen Amazon Echo Dot is a great example. This digital assistant / Bluetooth speaker hybrid has been slashed to just $22, saving you an impressive 56%. Meanwhile, The Division 2 on Xbox One is available for only $20 - which is an absolute steal, by the way.
For a full list of discounted gems under $25 (including reductions from Amazon's competition), check out our list below.
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) | $22 on Amazon (was $50) View Deal
This ace tech has dropped to less than half price, and that's not an offer we can ignore. Pick one up before they vanish.
The Division 2 (Xbox One) | $20 on Amazon (save $40) View Deal
The Division 2 has been one of our favorite games in 2019. Getting it for just $20 is an absolute steal.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | $25 on Amazon (save 50%) View Deal
Want a 4K TV player? You can pick one up for a mere $25, saving yourself an eye-catching 50%.
HyperX Pulsefire Core RGB mouse | $20 on Amazon (save $10) View Deal
HyperX are brilliant when it comes to hardware, and this is no different. The Core has a DPI up to 6200.
Star Trek: The Complete Original Series (DVD) | $24.99 on Amazon (save $55) View Deal
Boldly go back to where it all began with this stellar deal that collects Star Trek's original run.
Exploding Kittens card game | $13.99 on Amazon (save 30%)
This bizarre card game is a delight for 2-5 players, and getting it for under $15 is a bargain.View Deal Google Home Mini | $25 (save $24)
Google's cute digital assistant and Bluetooth speaker is on sale at Walmart for a very low price.View Deal Harry Potter: The Complete 8-Film Collection (DVD) | $22.49 on Amazon (72% off) View Deal
Consider us 'spellbound' by this impressive $56 reduction on the Harry Potter series.
Nerf Fortnite Sp-L Elite Dart Blaster| $12 on Amazon (save $8) View Deal
If you're a fan of Fortnite, you'll probably recognise this pistol right away - Nerf have translated it very faithfully.
Official 128GB MicroSD card for Nintendo Switch | $25.70 on Amazon (save 27%) View Deal
Alright, so it's just over $25. But that's still a good deal for an officially licensed SD card. An essential purchase.
Just remember, you need to be a Prime member to get access to some of these offers. If you've not signed up yet, give their free trial a go. Don't want to keep your membership? No problem - cancel it once the event ends this evening.
It's worth bearing in mind that you need to move fast on many of these deals; they don't always last long, and Amazon Prime Day will finish when the clock hits midnight tonight (July 16 2019). Although some discounts at Walmart et al may continue throughout the week, Amazon's own reductions are scheduled to end at the end of today.
