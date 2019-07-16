These Prime Day deals were less than $25 (but they're all finished)

***Update: Prime Day is over. That means all these deals have expired***

As you'll probably be aware, Amazon Prime Day game deals are in full flow and the internet's gone mad for the bargains it's hurling our way. Regardless of whether you're looking for cool tech, a new console, or something else entirely, now's the perfect opportunity. There are some cracking offers for less than $25 as well, and these edge into 'holy-crap-impulse-buy' territory. The 3rd gen Amazon Echo Dot is a great example. This digital assistant / Bluetooth speaker hybrid has been slashed to just $22, saving you an impressive 56%. Meanwhile, The Division 2 on Xbox One is available for only $20 - which is an absolute steal, by the way.

For a full list of discounted gems under $25 (including reductions from Amazon's competition), check out our list below.

Just remember, you need to be a Prime member to get access to some of these offers. If you've not signed up yet, give their free trial a go. Don't want to keep your membership? No problem - cancel it once the event ends this evening.

It's worth bearing in mind that you need to move fast on many of these deals; they don't always last long, and Amazon Prime Day will finish when the clock hits midnight tonight (July 16 2019). Although some discounts at Walmart et al may continue throughout the week, Amazon's own reductions are scheduled to end at the end of today.

