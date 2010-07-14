10 Awesome Upcoming 3D Blu-rays

The Awesome: James Cameron said it would be out in November; 20th Century Fox fell over themselves to correct him, claiming it was only at the ‘conceptual’ stage. It matters not – we’ve seen 3D snippets on Blu-ray and it’s going to blow your tiny mind all over again.

Stand-Out Scene: The epic 45-minute showdown in the shadow of the Hallelujah mountains.

Key Extras: A 3D James Cameron leaping into your lounge to discuss the finer points of the production, which is prospect as weird as it is enthralling.