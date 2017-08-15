Watch The Defenders relive Daredevil’s on-set accident (Jessica Jones can’t stop laughing)

Health and safety inspectors, look away now. The daring exploits of the superstrong Jessica Jones, martial arts and punching expert Iron Fist, unbreakable Luke Cage, and the ninja-like moves of Daredevil are sure to end in some bumps and bruises. Unsurprisingly, the real-life actors can get swept up in all the action and perhaps even temporarily forget they’re not superheroes (who can blame them?) - but sometimes that doesn’t work out so well. Watch the video above to see how the cast remember a particular on-set accident.

It sounds like Charlie Cox hasn’t quite mastered the borderline superhuman senses Daredevil is famous for. Which is somewhat understandable, considering the amount of effort that goes into making all the stunts in Daredevil and The Defenders as believable as possible. Mr Cox, however, decided that he could throw a baton and hit a target from 30 feet away. 30 feet. With Mike Colter (who plays Luke Cage) standing nearby. The feat didn’t exactly go to plan, as the bruises on the back of Colter’s head attested to. Ouch. Not that he has any hard feelings about it all, as Krysten Ritter doesn’t stop laughing during the entire video!

The Defenders is out on Netflix from August 18.