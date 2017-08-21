The preview for the Game of Thrones season 7 finale hints at the biggest meeting in the show’s history

Game of Thrones season 7, episode 6 may have been the usual penultimate episode rollercoaster we’ve come to expect from Game of Thrones but all roads have been leading to this: the Game of Thrones season 7 finale. For a preview, it’s actually pretty spoiler-y so turn back now if you want to go in fresh next week.

After the epic events of last week – and, yes, that includes the blue-eyed wight dragon – events are moving forward at lightning speed yet again in Westeros. Things are set to go up a notch, though, as the Game of Thrones season 7 finale is set to be a whopping 81 minutes. Just as well when you look at how many main characters share the same scene in this episode.

The Dothraki and the Unsullied have surrounded what looks to be a Lannister stronghold so, uhh, good luck Jaime and Bronn? Jaime, though, is side-by-side with Cersei later in the preview so expect little in the way of fisticuffs and clanging swords. Boo.

If that isn’t enough, we’ve got plenty of firsts in this episode as Jon, Jorah, Pod and Brienne (how did they get south so quickly?), Tyrion, and Ser Davos go face-to-face with Cersei in a dragonpit. The walker threat be damned, I want to see some serious side-eye and bitter words spat out. Talking of words…

“There’s only one war that matters – and it is here,” Jon explains to anyone who’ll listen. Will Cersei (and everyone else for that matter) heed his words or will they just tell him to take his darn fur coat off because he must be BOILING. All that and more will be revealed as the Game of Thrones season finale creeps ever closer…

Images: HBO