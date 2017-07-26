August's PlayStation Plus games include Just Cause 3 and an Assassin's Creed adventure you may have missed

PlayStation Plus is back at it again in August with a selection of free games to keep you sailing on through the summer. Just Cause 3 is the obvious highlight this month, but let me personally vouch for the smooth, retro action goodness of Downwell. Whatever you're into, they're all yours as long as you stay subscribed to PS Plus.

August 2017 free PS Plus games

Just Cause 3 (PS4): Haven't had enough explosions in your life recently? Here's Just Cause 3 for free. The latest chapter in the forever-exultant-in-mayhem open-world series offers some of the most compelling tools of destruction yet, letting you work all kinds of fiery magic with rockets and grappling hooks.

Assassin's Creed: Freedom Cry (PS4): This standalone sidestory to Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag follows Adewale as he disrupts the Caribbean slave trade. Doesn't get much better than sailing ships, singing shanties, and stabbing slavers.

Downwell (PS4, PS Vita): Your principal activity in this cleverly minimalist game is falling. Your secondary activity is shooting, because there's a whole lot of weird monsters that want to get in the way of your falling. Strap on your gun boots and get to it!

Level 22 (PS Vita): Stealth action by way of Office Space, Level 22 starts with being late to work and quickly escalates into crawling through air vents and poisoning pastries to avoid being spotted by your boss.

Super Motherload (PS3/PS4): Dig, find stuff, sell stuff, buy gas, dig. That's minimizing Super Motherload a bit but not too much, yet somehow it still works. And it has up to four-player co-op!

Snakeball (PS3): What's not to like about a futuristic sport that combines disco, giant snakes, and weapon power-ups?

July 2017 free PS Plus games

Until Dawn (PS4)

Telltale's Game of Thrones (PS4)

That's You (PS4, Europe only)

Tokyo Jungle (PS3)

Darkstalkers Resurrection (PS3)

Don't Die, Mr. Robot (PS Vita, PS4)

Element4l (PS Vita)

For more fun, check out our list of the best PS4 games and best PS4 bundle deals.