Watch how you Prestige in Call of Duty WW2's new Headquarters area

Call of Duty WW2 arrives tomorrow and with it a whole new way to Prestige. We've got a video showing it all happen if you want to see it, ahead of a full review tomorrow.

The ultimate result is the same: you rest all your gear and get a badge to show you've done it but now in the new Headquarters social area everyone gets to see it.

You'll see the General standing on a small hill staring out to sea, but you can only reach him when you've hit rank 55 and have a Prestige token to give him. When that happens you can wander up, say hello and trigger the whole - more or less literal fanfare. There are planes trailing smoke, flags, everyone gets to watch. Go you!