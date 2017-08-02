Hellboy reboot Rise of the Blood Queen finds its Professor Broom in Game of Thrones' Ian McShane

The Hellboy reboot starring Stranger Things' David Harbour has cast Ian McShane as the titular boy from Hell's adoptive father, Professor Broom. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film - officially titled Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen - will begin production as early as September, with Harbour and McShane working under director Neil Marshall (The Descent).

In the 2004 original, Professor Broom was played by John Hurt (Alien, Merlin), who portrayed the character as a kind and gentle (if occasionally frustrated) father figure. It'll be interesting to see how McShane, who has historically played much angrier, grumpier characters like Mr. Wednesday on American Gods, Brother Ray on Game of Thrones, and Winston in the John Wick films, will interpret the character.

Then again, the reboot is said to be going for a hard R rating, so… maybe this Broom won't be pushed around so easily (I'm sorry).