Games Of Thrones season 7 finale will be longest episode yet

We're not ready to say goodbye to Game Of Thrones season 7 yet - not when a White Walker dragon just got added to the mix - but at least we now know the season 7 finale will be big. The biggest yet for the series, in fact, coming in at an impressive 79 minutes, 43 seconds.

It'll be called 'The Dragon and the Wolf', and as we saw from the preview, will finally put the series' big power players in one place. Jon, Jorah, Brienne Pod, Tyrion, and Ser Davos (reel off that list when you've had a few Westeros ales) will meet Cersei in a dragon pit for a casual chit-chat. I'm sure she'll be a perfectly genial host, put out the fancy cookies, make sure everyone has a latte. Also, should we be worried about them meeting all at once when there's a rogue dragon on the loose?

According to 'Beyond The Wall' episode director Alan Taylor, the finale will pack its own punch. "So, from my episode to the finale next week, the plot points of my episode are topped by the plot points in the episode coming, and Season 8 progresses in the same way," he told Deadline.

We'll have to savour every second of the finale, because Nikolaj Coster-Waldau let Collider know that he's not due to start shooting season 8 until October. "I knew what was going to happen for the first three seasons. After that, it’s been a season at a time," he said. "I don’t know what’s going to happen next season. We go back in October, so maybe in the next few weeks, we’ll get the scripts and I’ll find out. I’m very curious."

Aren't we all Nikolaj, aren't we all.