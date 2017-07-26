Which Xbox Games With Gold games are free in August?

Methinks Xbox has just decided to forego themed Games With Gold months now, and are just pumping out whatever seems like a good idea at the time. But hey, when it results in games like Bayonetta and Slime Rancher becoming free with an Xbox Live membership, I'm cool with that. Let's check out what else is on offer for the month of August 2017.

Remember: any games you choose to download during their availability period will remain accessible so long as you have an active Xbox Live Gold membership. And don't forget too that any Xbox 360 games made available through Games With Gold are also backwards compatible with Xbox One.

August 2017 free Games With Gold games

Slime Rancher (Xbox One) - Available: August 1 - 31

How to describe Slime Rancher... okay, so you're a farmer who needs to wrangle anthropomorphic piles of goo, vacuuming them up and flying around with a jet pack. It's a super weird concept, but it also happens to be an incredibly adorable and relaxing one.

Trials Fusion (Xbox One) - Available: August 16 - September 15

The Trials games have been a staple of downloadable games on Xbox (once upon a time called "Xbox Arcade") and now you don't even have to pay for it. Enjoy jumping impossible gaps and pulling off sick flips in the popular motorcycle mayhem series.

Bayonetta (Xbox 360) - Available: August 1 - 15

Helmed by the same director of the original Devil May Cry, Bayonetta is a stylish, over-the-top action game with some of the most absurd boss fights and special moves in all of gaming. Case in point, our titular heroine wears guns as the heels on her shoes and strips naked when using her most powerful abilities. It's not pornographic or explicit, but it's also not subtle.

Red Faction: Armageddon (Xbox 360) - Available: August 16 - 31

Look, all you need to know about this game is that it's about a revolution on the planet Mars, you can blow up and destroy a ridiculous percentage of the environment, and there is a hidden "gun" that's actually a unicorn that fires rainbow lasers from its butt.

