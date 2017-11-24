Don't miss this Xbox One S + DOOM, Fallout 4 and Minecraft for... £169.99

Looking for the best Black Friday gaming deal? Want an Xbox One S 500GB with 3x amazing games? What if I told you that there's an Xbox One S bundle with Fallout 4, DOOM, and Minecraft for £169.99. Would you buy it? Oh my - yes you would. Well, Currys is selling exactly that right now, and it'll be a deal that gets snapped up VERY fast, so get on it. It's one of the best Black Friday deals right now. Alternately, you can get the Xbox One S + Assassin's Creed Origins and Forza 7 for £169 from eBay (and it's brand new).

There are heaps of other Xbox One S deals this Black Friday, and a bunch of Xbox One X bundles too. None, however, offer such amazing value as this one. Don't forget that the Xbox One S does support HDR, so it'll still look great on your new 4K TV, if you have one. Sure, you've maybe already played Minecraft, but the addition of DOOM and Fallout 4 offer 100s of hours of genuinely great Bethesda action for an absolute steal.

Want something a bit different? You can get an Xbox One S with Assassin's Creed Origins and Forza 7 for £169.99 too!

