Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players have found yet another way to dupe items

Since Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's launch, players have been discovering all manner of duplication glitches. Of course, Nintendo has also been hard at work removing them, but being a resourceful bunch, they keep finding new ways of duping items to speedily stock up on supplies.

The latest method was shared by RackedUP over on the Tears of the Kingdom subreddit. It's pretty straightforward and allows you to create multiple copies of whatever item you wish in an instant. According to the user, for this to work, you can only have one of the items you want to replicate in your inventory, and it must be the most recent thing you've picked up.

The first step is to build a steep structure and position yourself on top of it. Then press the throw button and select the item you wish to copy. Next, walk off the ledge, and as you begin to fall, you'll need to hit up on the D-pad and push X to drop the item. A copy of the item will drop on the ground, and all that's left is to throw the one in your hand.

"You now have 2 items on the ground and 0 in your inventory, when you only started the jump with 1," RackedUP explains. "Pick up one, run up the ramp, and repeat." The player also points out that this only works until there are 20 of the item on the ground. After that, they will start to disappear.

It's a neat trick, and having tested it myself, I can confirm that it does work. If you're looking for a way to boost your supplies of a particular item, then this is a quick and easy method. Don't wait around to try it out, though, as it will likely be patched in a future update.

Elsewhere, 26 game developers explain why Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be talked about for years.