Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fan makes a deadly flashbang out of an unassuming fruit

A Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fan has found a way of turning a humble fruit into a deadly flashbang.

While much of your time playing Tears of the Kingdom is spent solving puzzles or just glueing objects together to see what crazy inventions you can come up with, there's also a fair bit of battling to be done, and many of the enemies littered around Hyrule will bring a swift end to Link's adventure if you're not careful. Fortunately, player freedom is the order of the day here, and with the right approach, you can make short work of otherwise troublesome foes.

As one Tears of the Kingdom fan recently discovered, Dazzlefruit, a rather unassuming fruit that recovers little health and offers no unique advantages when cooked, is actually an amazingly effective flashbang that can obliterate skeletons in an instant.

The player, AgentAndrewO, has shared their discovery in a video clip on the Tears of the Kingdom subreddit. As the footage shows, the fruit is combined with a melee weapon, the Forest Dweller's Sword, using Link's Fuse ability. The player whacks one skeleton causing an explosion of light that kills it instantly. Even better, it also causes the nearby skeleton to crumble without Link ever laying a finger on it.

"Apparently Dazzle fruit is an instakill to all stalfos in the area," says AgentAndrewO. "I guess I actually have a use for it now."

According to other players, Dazzlefruit can also give you the upper hand when facing off against the incredibly dangerous Gloom Spawn enemies. "It stuns the gloom hands and gives you a moment to hit them or run to higher ground," one Zelda fan explained. Another replied: "I throw them at the hands, then whilst they're blinded, assault them with ruby explosions and elemental spears."

So the next time you're going for a wander around Hyrule, don't forget to pack a few Dazzlefruits.

