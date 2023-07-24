Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom continues the story of Breath of the Wild's unhappily married NPCs.

If you've played Breath of the Wild, you may recall running into Jogo, a Hylian man visiting Rito Village with his wife, Juney, for their honeymoon. Unfortunately for Jogo, it's far from the idyllic start to married life he was expecting, as his wife is cold, bored, and, as a result, constantly complaining. Fearing he'll end up divorced, he attempts to cheer her up with baked apples and asks for Link's assistance. Now, one eagle-eyed Tears of the Kingdom player has discovered that the sequel actually tells us what became of Jogo after his encounter with our hero.

"So fast-forward to now, and I see him in this house with A NEW WOMAN??" says user mmmqqqqqqqqqqqqqqq over on the Tears of the Kingdom subreddit. At first, I'm thinking like, 'oh, maybe she's just a friend,' and I KNOW I wasn't remembering wrong because I remember Juney being a specifically weird-looking npc. SO I PROCEED THROUGH THE DIALOGUE AND SEE???? THEY'RE MARRIED??????? JOGO FINALY GOT OUT OF THAT TOXIC RELATIONSHIP. GOOD FOR HIM. I'M SO PROUD OF MY BOY."

So all's well that ends well for Jogo, and according to another equally perceptive Tears of the Kingdom player, things are looking up for his ex-wife as well. "For what it's worth, Juney seems to be on the path to becoming a better person too," says user TheLazyHydra. "You can find her in a few places trying to work her way to Hateno with a cart of Sand Seal plushes for the kids. Still some attitude issues, but heart's in the right place. Definitely seems like it worked out for them both."

You can also see how crucial parts of Hyrule have changed thanks to one very dedicated Zelda fan who visited and took photos of all the Zelda Breath of the Wild Captured Memories locations in Tears of the Kingdom.

Elsewhere, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gets so much right, but Breath of Wild does one sidequest better.