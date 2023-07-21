Here's how Breath of the Wild's Captured Memory locations changed in Tears of the Kingdom

A dedicated Zelda player has visited crucial spots from Breath of the Wild to see how they've changed in Tears of the Kingdom.

The brilliant feat can be seen just below. It sees user LanternSoup trekking all over Hyrule to find all the Zelda Breath of the Wild Captured Memories locations. They've then compared them with photos from the exact same spots in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, to showcase how the Hyrule has changed between the two games.

Let's get the obvious out of the way: Yes, Ganondorf's revival and upheaval in Tears of the Kingdom has impacted some of the spots. The eighth image, which was originally taken outside Hyrule Castle in Breath of the Wild, has been utterly decimated by the beginning of Tears of the Kingdom, and the sixth location has sort of been distorted by the castle flying sky high in the background.

These photos show a more aged Hyrule, if anything. Take images three, five, and 10 for example, which were relatively bright and clear points on the map in Breath of the Wild, but have become overgrown and ancient-looking in Tears of the Kingdom. Hyrule historians estimate there's just four or five years between the two games, but the region has undoubtedly seen its fair share of change.

The first location is obviously just outside Hyrule Castle, and has arguably seen the most change out of all the locations given that the Hyrulian resistance now has its base of operations here in Tears of the Kingdom. The fourth location also shows that the citizens of Hyrule have been busy during the intervening years - the Gerudo people have built a small town by the oasis in the desert.

We can't help but salute LanternSoup for their efforts here. It's also a nice showcase of how much work Nintendo put in to making Hyrule feel different and fresh for Tears of the Kingdom, given how some players thought the same map from Breath of the Wild would be a bit of a retread.

