Zack Snyder's Justice League gets Justice League #59 variant covers in March

Warner Bros. is taking a flyer on the Justice League Snyder Cut on March 18 when it debuts on HBO Max, and now the studio is throwing a little marketing muscle behind it where the reimagined film may find its most receptive audience - comic book shops.

Zack Snyder's Justice League #59 variant cover by Lee Bermejo (Image credit: DC)

March 16's Justice League #59 from DC will sport a selection of Zack Snyder's Justice League variant covers, "inspired by the film and its characters."

The three covers will be illustrated by DC publisher and chief creative officer Jim Lee, Lee Bermejo (Batman: Damned), and Liam Sharp (The Green Lantern), respectively.

Justice League #59 also happens to be the debut of the new Infinite Frontier era creative team of Brian Bendis and David Marquez, along with a new team line-up - Superman, Batman, the Flash, Hawkgirl, Aquaman, Hippolyta, Naomi, and Black Adam, according to DC.

Still no mention of Black Canary and Green Arrow, who appear on the Justice League #59 main cover and variant cover by Marquez.

"Superman is leading the charge to reinvent the Justice League—and at the same time, a new, cosmic-powered threat arrives from Naomi's homeworld to rule the Earth!" reads DC's description of the main story.

And in the backup story by Ram V and Xermanico, "dark days lie ahead for the new Justice League Dark. Zatanna and John Constantine take a road trip, only to discover horror around the bend as a friend—and sometimes foe—is reborn in fire! A legend is destroyed, and another takes a terrible turn, as Merlin reveals the beginning of a new, blood-drenched plot for all humankind."

The variant covers will be available in full color and black and white versions at participating comic book stores with a $5.99 cover price. Take a look at all versions in our gallery.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: DC) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: DC) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: DC)

