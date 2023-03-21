Zack Snyder gives mixed updates on two new Netflix projects

Zack Snyder has given an update on two of his upcoming projects for Netflix.

Back in 2021, it was revealed that the director’s Army of the Dead movie would get an animated prequel, titled Lost Vegas. Once slated for spring 2022, the series – partially directed by Snyder – would have revolved around the early days of the zombie outbreak and some of Army of the Dead’s key players. Now, though, Snyder has seemingly hit pause on the project.

"I will say there’s been a slight stall on the Lost Vegas animated [series]," Snyder revealed in an interview with The Nerd Queens (opens in new tab). "For technical reasons, it went off the rails a little bit."

An Army of the Dead sequel was also previously announced, though any further extension of that universe appears contingent on Rebel Moon, Snyder’s new Netflix sci-fi movie set for release this December.

"As far as the Army Universe goes though: it’s still alive and well in my mind. I know exactly what I would do. It really depends on how we figure out how we go forward with Rebel Moon and [the] Rebel Moon universe," Snyder said. "It’s not a small-time commitment… a sci-fi thing at this scale does require a lot of attention to make it all make sense. It’s a very interconnected world."

While attention is still firmly on Rebel Moon, there was confirmation that Twilight of the Gods, an anime based on Norse mythology, is still in the works.

"Twilight of the Gods, on the other hand, has been forging ahead incredibly well and I’m really excited about it," Snyder said. "I work on it every day."

Rebel Moon hits Netflix on December 22, 2023. For more from the streamer, check out some of the best movies on Netflix.