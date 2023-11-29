Zack Snyder called James Gunn about the DCU – and reveals the one DC film he'd return to direct

Zack Snyder has talked about the new DCU – and he could be tempted back with one project in particular.

Snyder previously helmed Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and the Snyder Cut of Justice League in the DCEU, AKA the SnyderVerse. The last release from the old guard will be Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, arriving later this year, while Gunn and co-CEO Peter Safran's new DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters kicks off in 2024 with Creature Commandos.

"I called him and said I wish all the best for him," Snyder told The Hollywood Reporter. "I told him I wanted it to work."

But, Snyder also revealed the project he would think about returning to DC to direct – an adaptation of The Dark Knight Returns that is a "true representation of the graphic novel."

The Dark Knight Returns, penned by Frank Miller with art from Miller and Klaus Janson, sees a much older version of Bruce Wayne come out of retirement and, among other things, fight Superman. If that sounds familiar, it's because it shares a lot of DNA with Snyder's Dawn of Justice – in fact, one shot in the movie even recreates the iconic Dark Knight Returns cover.

For now, though, Snyder has his hands full over at Netflix with Rebel Moon. The epic sci-fi tale is coming in two parts, with extended director's cuts to follow. Plus, the future looks very bright, with Snyder recently opening up to our sister publication SFX magazine about the road ahead.

Rebel Moon Part 1 arrives on Netflix this December 22, with a limited theatrical release from December 15. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best Netflix movies to stream now.