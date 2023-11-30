Zack Snyder doesn't care if some of the Snyder Cut movement was powered by bots: "The movie got made"

Zack Snyder has addressed the report that bots helped to power the Snyder Cut movement – but he's not that concerned.

For the uninitiated, Snyder stepped away from Justice League following a personal tragedy, and Avengers director Joss Whedon was brought in to oversee reshoots that drastically changed the tone and plot of the film. Following its 2017 release, a passionate fan campaign exploded online calling for the release of the Snyder Cut, AKA a director's cut true to Snyder's original vision. In 2021, the movie was finally released as a four hour epic on HBO Max, named Zack Snyder's Justice League.

In 2022, a report from Rolling Stone claimed that "at least 13 percent" of accounts that participated in the Snyder Cut movement were bots, which is above the three to five percent expected for a trend.

"The truth is? It doesn't matter. The movie got made," Snyder told The Hollywood Reporter. "If they were smart enough to employ bots in this thing, then they won. That movie has no business existing – and it does."

Snyder is currently busy at Netflix with Rebel Moon, an original sci-fi story coming in two parts. The films revolve around Kora, a warrior who must travel to nearby planets recruiting aid for a looming showdown with the sinister Motherworld. Snyder recently spoke to our sister publication SFX magazine about the future ahead for Rebel Moon, which includes comic books and a podcast.

