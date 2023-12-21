Netflix's latest live-action anime adaptation is flying up the streaming charts

Critics might not be sure on Yu Yu Hakusho, but Netflix subscribers are loving the live-action adaptation.

As of today (Thursday, December 21), the action-packed fantasy is ranking as the second most watched title on the platform, falling in just behind new relationship drama My Life with the Walter Boys, which premiered on December 7. The Crown, meanwhile, has ranked #3 on Netflix's top TV streaming chart, according to FlixPatrol.

Based on the 1992 show of the same name, which in turn found inspiration from Yoshihiro Togashi's manga before it, Yu Yu Hakusho centers on recently resurrected student Yusuke Urameshi (Takumi Kitamura), who died while saving a little boy in a car accident, as he gets sent back to Earth. There, he becomes a Spirit Detective, tasked with investigating the supernatural and fighting off demons before they can wreak havoc on the oblivious living.

Japanese stars Jun Shison, Kanata Hongo, Shuhei Uesugi round out the supporting cast.

As it stands, the series has a 67% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and has been pulling in mixed reviews since its debut on December 14. It's worth noting, however, that its audience score on the same platform is 84%, so it's clearly finding its audience. As positive word of mouth spreads between fans, might it nab the #1 spot? Only time will tell.

Yu Yu Hakusho is streaming on Netflix now, alongside the likes of fellow anime outings Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, One Piece, Castlevania: Nocturne, and Blue Eye Samurai, which has just been renewed for a second season. For more, check out our guides to the best Netflix shows and the best anime shows of all time.