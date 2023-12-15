30 years after this anime's debut, the live-action adaptation is finally on Netflix - but the reviews are pretty mixed

Netflix's live-action adaptation of anime Yu Yu Hakusho is finally here – and it's getting pretty mixed reviews.

Based on the 1992 show of the same name, which in turn found inspiration from Yoshihiro Togashi's manga before it, the new series centers on resurrected, delinquent student Yusuke Urameshi (Takumi Kitamura), who died while saving a little boy in a car accident, as he gets sent back to Earth. There, he becomes a detective within the spirit world, investigating the supernatural and fighting off demons before they can wreak havoc on the oblivious living.

"Its commitment to engaging action and sincere melodrama, led by two talented performers as Yusuke and Kuwabara, are enough to outweigh how shallow the series can sometimes feel," states Juan Barquin in IGN's breakdown of the show.

Also giving it a score of 7 out of 10, Collider's Erick Massoto writes: "Even with its problems, it settles on telling a self-contained story that at least attempts to find coherence amid all the info-dumping that happens throughout its run."

"Yu Yu Hakusho doesn't hit the high of other Netflix manga adaptations like Alice in Borderland or One Piece, but it shows an unrelenting amount of promise carried by its actors," says But Why Tho's Kate Sánchez.

Elsewhere, Paste Magazine's Elijah Gonzalez wasn't so keen, claiming: "The manic pacing of this adaptation's back half simply doesn’t offer enough space for these bonds to develop naturally. As a result, these characters feel flattened, lacking any real pop to convey the strength of their resolve or newfound ideals."

Check out some more reactions below...

They massacred my boy #YuYuHakusho #Netflix pic.twitter.com/XLUOT4jy6sDecember 14, 2023 See more

"Netflix's 'YuYu Hakusho' adapts the manga with sincerity, blending action and heartfelt drama. Lead actors shine, but supporting character depth suffers in this charming yet condensed live-action series. Promising potential in future seasons. #YuYuHakusho #NetflixDecember 14, 2023 See more

really dug #YUYUHakusho live action like the anime they did change some stuff tho lot of violence crazy solid performances wish it had 10 episodes instead of five tho hope it get renewed for Season 2 pic.twitter.com/11Nv3lojQDDecember 14, 2023 See more

Yu Yu Hakusho is streaming now on Netflix, alongside the likes of fellow anime outings Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Castlevania: Nocturne, and Blue Eye Samurai, which has just been renewed for a second season.