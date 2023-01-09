You season 4 trailer teases a murder mystery as Joe Goldberg gets a taste of his own medicine

The first trailer for You season 4 is here – and life may finally be catching up with Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley).

The new installment of the Netflix show will see Joe take on a new alter ego as he starts afresh in London after faking his own death at the end of season 3. Now, he's Jonathan Moore, a university professor mingling with the wealthy elite in the English capital. But it seems that he's unable to fully outrun his past.

"You're a murderer, Joe," old flame Marienne (Tati Gabrille) tells him in the new trailer, and she's not wrong. Joe is determined to prove that she is, though. That's how he seems to find himself in the company of "the most insane, damaged people on Earth: a circle of privileged douchebags."

Despite his efforts to lay low, however, Joe finds himself receiving texts with an eerily familiar tone – he's being watched, and the person keeping tabs on him knows his real identity, too. Add to that a spree of murders amongst the circle of "privileged douchebags", and Joe's trip across the pond seems more nightmare than vacation.

Alongside Badgley, new additions to the cast include Charlotte Ritchie, Lukas Gage, Tilly Keeper, and Amy-Leigh Hickman. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight (opens in new tab) last year, Badgley emphasized the new direction for the show in season 4: "The tone is similar but it's shifting in that there is a different format. We're using a different format. It's almost like we're shifting the genre slightly. And I think it works."

You season 4 part 1 arrives on Netflix on February 9, with part 2 following on March 9. In the meantime, check out our list of the other best Netflix shows that are available to watch right now.