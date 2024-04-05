You have less than 24 hours to enjoy 50% off Pokemon TCG

In a real treat for all the Trainers out there, Best Buy's Deal of the Day features a host of great Pokemon TCG deals.



Beyond its place in media ranging from video games to anime, the world of Pokemon is also part of one of the best card games. No, that's not just our nostalgia speaking.



So, whether you've been keeping up with Pokemon TCG or are picking it up again for for the first time since the 2000s, this one-day-only sale is the perfect excuse to pick up some decks and boosters to play with. For example, you can get $17.50 off the Trainer Toolkit which is perfect for making and customizing decks.



Below you'll find a run through of the best deals on offer but be sure to check out the complete range of Pokemon TCG at Best Buy for more discounts.

Today's best Pokemon card deals at Best Buy

Scarlet and Violet Paradox Rift 6pk Booster Bundle┃

<a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6557844&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fpokemon-trading-card-game-scarlet-violet-paradox-rift-6pk-booster-bundle%2F6557844.p%3FskuId%3D6557844&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank"> $26.94 $17.99 at Best Buy

Save $8.95 - This discounted Paradox Rift Booster Bundle gives you six booster packs for the price of four. A great saving, and maybe even an excuse to pick up even more boosters. Buy it if:

✅ You love the excitement of booster packs

✅ You want to build your Pokemon TCG collection



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want a pack that comes with extras like sleeves Price check:

💲 <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8426&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FPOKEMON-TCG-SCARLET-PARADOX-BOOSTER%2Fdp%2FB0CG7V4XMZ%2Fref%3Dsr_1_2%3Fcrid%3DM0NI3YVAVQNS%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.PVStNEZSAXQ2HU9HoJdBP3ShcVuIjFVsfhpD__CyIKLQHN027EIVL7zY028nxWPOYhM9s9a6mfUcbO3u5o4UxEjArkZunRgvah_XN1vff_1ddQNW5TLTcGKyqM7D4TNihZ9ZFpmTB4jafnm9eJWXj-HpN_JbZGK_cprl-sFft7unE5kaITdt_iQWXRkVSiI9enghUyKPsyr3_TLy3kdf4HhheaF_hYs7kW7GYlaj8sXJ-byX2OQsVCCuIfofEx884l2pMAmZUG-gSxQGUbGTLJyh9KxLfPuHgktipezC0lE.jQzR5-IVjXlh0fQHTF2FmP9pJhlPm_nxB0woQ1iRoqY%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dpokemon%2Brift%2Bbundle%26qid%3D1712331975%26sprefix%3Dpokemon%2Brift%2Bbundle%252Caps%252C181%26sr%3D8-2%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank">Amazon | $23.99

💲 <a href="https://www.pokemoncenter.com/product/187-85412?utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_term=187-85412&gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAjwwr6wBhBcEiwAfMEQs917JgqIA5lsr4bmaXZ-ba_Wv5GneD2n5D_QTKmgpLrIM0QaVQLCmxoCdREQAvD_BwE" data-link-merchant="pokemoncenter.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank">Pokemon Center| $26.94



UK deal:

<a href="https://www.pokemoncenter.com/en-gb/product/187-85412?utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_term=187-85412&gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAjwwr6wBhBcEiwAfMEQs-B_FRKuglAS0rvlbXeoyk0SQjvX3G9IqDbs3xdAS9KriGXeqpEL3hoCIoIQAvD_BwE" data-link-merchant="pokemoncenter.com"" data-link-merchant="pokemoncenter.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank">Pokemon Center | £23.94

Scarlet and Violet Paradox Rift Elite Trainer Box┃

<a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6557811&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fpokemon-trading-card-game-scarlet-violet-paradox-rift-elite-trainer-box-styles-may-vary%2F6557811.p%3FskuId%3D6557811&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank"> $49.99 $34.99 at Best Buy

Save $15 - Both the Iron Valiant and the Roaring Moon variants of these Elite Trainer boxes are available at an impressive discount. Not only do you 9 boosters inside, you also a set of sleeves, dice, and a swanky collector's box to store it all in. Buy it if:

✅ You want a great intro to the set

✅ You need Pokemon TCG accessories



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd rather buy boosters separately Price check:

💲 <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8426&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FPok%25C3%25A9mon-TCG-Scarlet-Violet-Paradox-Trainer%2Fdp%2FB0CGCVT5RR%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1%3Fcrid%3DDB02H13BNQHE%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.xxdS3t0F8TPbwN2ikAvFf5o1vDKC4Wlc_6WUJKKrLMBPHSvQBXGUaDmfLSdwwDnSfH9WF0OqjtLWT8XSLfQIkAoFodQH8dxKW7gr3qR0mXBiGIBvdbE6pZAyqYg7FrbXn3Th1D__jBozHhpCwNTORU29u-BrRsAoIaY-_ZzS4UzSpSPQETBTTtJkCM6YXuBCM_CDIiH0MeDdCh_fNR8oB4DbeDHqKuwvkx-bF6YQqYesJvRKs4HbMEnQ4pcSmJu3sq5poaxjFJbdvN_R6QWL34Fw18x8z1qx3jyFqP0u1XI.yggTmla3DPwfgeQAPKBUKoFCvJwKbbrtAwm9ALEDu24%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dpokemon%2Bparadox%2Brift%2Belite%2Btrainer%2Bbox%26qid%3D1712331083%26sprefix%3D%252Caps%252C150%26sr%3D8-1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank">Amazon | $38.93

💲 <a href="https://www.pokemoncenter.com/product/187-85417/pokemon-tcg-scarlet-and-violet-paradox-rift-pokemon-center-elite-trainer-box-roaring-moon" data-link-merchant="pokemoncenter.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank">Pokemon Center| $59.99 (sold out)



UK deal:

<a href="https://www.pokemoncenter.com/en-gb/product/187-85412?utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_term=187-85412&gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAjwwr6wBhBcEiwAfMEQs917JgqIA5lsr4bmaXZ-ba_Wv5GneD2n5D_QTKmgpLrIM0QaVQLCmxoCdREQAvD_BwE" data-link-merchant="pokemoncenter.com"" data-link-merchant="pokemoncenter.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Very | £23.94

Pokemon TCG Classic Collection┃

<a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6562098&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fpokemon-trading-card-game-classic%2F6562098.p%3FskuId%3D6562098&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank"> $399.99 $269.99 at Best Buy

Save $130 - This collection is at its lowest-ever price at both Best Buy and Amazon at the moment. Even with $130 off, it definitely isn't cheap. However, its three decks, accessories, and carrying case are a deluxe addition worth adding to the collection of any hardcore Pokemon TCG fan. Buy it if:

✅ You love the look of vintage Pokemon cards

✅ You're really invested in the hobby



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're not looking to splurge Price check:

💲 <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8426&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FPok%25C3%25A9mon-TCG-Classic-Collection-Limited%2Fdp%2FB0CNDF7GKW%2Fref%3Dsr_1_2%3Fcrid%3D1CH91JGN7U2RB%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.8Iu61SMupRAUXqsWNTF4sTRk0CbjnS9clZZ1hJX9yzsXHOXxgk0xU92SaAwAEls2yqUt7zCVFm7ekJ9qW8dANHH5BqVxHQ9Or46s3ApV42rpQnZNndsNv6zWy8KTJ5rxB1TxIa0ShesVlSAy7hDZ1bFsyX3UPOqenfL-yL6aZmWMYTbDZCljC0LIhwpz_X7-JthgGkZm_8iA4NpQVaKeqXLfCLniJGW_xQk8hvm6KC5sJM2yvOhw8WNVbMzch3x3xoYUXglojG6M1fBOJcun3RxyIpxrv6CZSwW9umZTgOU.1Bvgi4L1fbi8GMZstKqQQsk42GIcgiCcYak9YewyNv8%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dpokemon%2Btcg%2Bclassic%26qid%3D1712328269%26sprefix%3Dpokemon%2Btcg%2Bclassic%252Caps%252C177%26sr%3D8-2%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank">Amazon | $269.99

💲 <a href="https://www.pokemoncenter.com/product/290-85568/pokemon-tcg-classic" data-link-merchant="pokemoncenter.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank">Pokemon Center| $399.99



UK deal:

<a href="https://thecardvault.co.uk/products/pokemon-trading-card-game-classic?variant=44332915032302¤cy=GBP&utm_medium=product_sync&utm_source=google&utm_content=sag_organic&utm_campaign=sag_organic&utm_campaign=gs-2021-06-11&utm_source=google&utm_medium=smart_campaign&gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAjwwr6wBhBcEiwAfMEQs1X7WNCQuH-NFZwPMl7CAwXRxuS9DBiGJdn337wBgT78RSfLy2hipRoChNcQAvD_BwE" data-link-merchant="thecardvault.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="pokemoncenter.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank">The Card Vault | £264.95

While the next Scarlet & Violet expansion, Twilight Masquerade is coming in May, there are still plenty of great cards worth pulling from last year's Paradox Rift and Paldea Evolved.



If you're hoping to get them with a sweet discount, you'll have to be quick about. You have until April 6 to get these expansion products as part of Best Buy's Deal of the Day.

For some ideas on what to play next, be sure to check out our lists of the best board games and the best tabletop RPGs.