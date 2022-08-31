You can keep your single-player Assassin's Creed DLC on PC if you jump through one more hoop

Earlier this year, Ubisoft announced that it was "decommissioning" multiplayer features and PC DLC for several of its games, but now it says PC players will still have a path to keep their single-player DLC for the affected games.

Ubisoft is pushing back (opens in new tab) the planned decommission date from September 1 to October 1. If you activate the single-player DLC associated with Assassin's Creed Brotherhood, Assassin's Creed 3, Far Cry 3, or Splinter Cell Blacklist on PC prior to October 1, you will keep access to that DLC in perpetuity. Otherwise, that DLC will be lost to you forever.

Simply owning the DLC is not enough to keep access to it. You'll need to make sure you've actually activated it in-game in order to have access to it after October 1. All this only applies to the PC versions of these games, as the DLC will remain accessible as normal on consoles without any special steps.

While it's not the most beloved entry in the series, the loss of DLC is perhaps most notable for Assassin's Creed 3, which had an absolutely wild expansion pack called the Tyranny of King Washington, in which the first US president has enough of democracy and turns the country into a totalitarian monarchy.

When Ubisoft announced it was decommissioning 15 of its games earlier this year, the news met with plenty of criticism from fans - even after Ubisoft clarified that it wasn't actually removing any game's from people's libraries. Ubisoft now has an extensive breakdown on its support site (opens in new tab) explaining what games are affected and how.

"Tech obsolescence within the infrastructure of some of our legacy games is something we are keenly aware of, and our focus on remasters - such as Assassin's Creed III Remastered and the Anno History Collection - is a key part of our preservation efforts," Ubisoft says in today's announcement.

