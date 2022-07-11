Ubisoft confirms four delisted Steam games aren't coming back

Update: Ubisoft has confirmed all four games are being "decommissioned" in September.

“We don’t take the decision to retire services for older Ubisoft games lightly, and our teams are currently assessing all available options for players who will be impacted when these games’ online services are decommissioned on September 1st, 2022," Ubisoft told GamesRadar+ in a statement.

"We are also working with our partners to update this information across all storefronts, so players will be fully informed about the removal of online services at the point of purchase as well as via our support article where we shared the news," the company continued.

Original: Multiple Ubisoft games on Steam have either been delisted, or will be delisted come September.

Just earlier today on July 11, social media users reported that Assassin's Creed Liberation HD would be removed from Steam later this year. A new notice on Steam stated that the game would be entirely delisted from the storefront on September 1, and would no longer be available to purchase or play after this date.

Now, the same thing appears to be happening to multiple other Ubisoft games. Both Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands (opens in new tab) and Splinter Cell Blacklist (opens in new tab) have both been amended with the same tag on Steam, notifying players that their Deluxe editions and all corresponding DLC will be delisted on September 1.

In fact, some Ubisoft games have already been delisted from Steam. Silent Hunter 5: Battle of the Atlantic (opens in new tab) and Space Junkies (opens in new tab) have been entirely taken down from the PC storefront, with a notice reading "At the request of the publisher, Space Junkies/Silent Hunter 5: Battle of the Atlantic is no longer available for sale on Steam."

Right now, there's zero information as to why these five games in total are being delisted on Steam. However, the notices for Space Junkies and Silent Hunter 5 make it clear that it's Ubisoft themselves, and not another third party, that are behind the delistings. We've reached out to Ubisoft for comment, and will update this article with any further information received.

